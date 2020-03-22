by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 22, 2020 10:34 AM
Katharine McPhee and David Foster paid tribute on Saturday night to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 35-year-old singer posted on her Twitter page a live video of her singing Mariah Carey's 1993 fan-favorite ballad "Hero," with her record producer husband accompanying her on the piano.
"Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times - even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey [red heart emoji]," McPhee wrote. "We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers - the actual heroes - who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X."
In recent days, millions of people worldwide have practiced social distancing and have mostly hunkered down at home, after governments banned large gatherings in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. During this time, scores of people in parts of Europe and countries like India and Israel have ventured to their apartment balconies to take part in scheduled public applause sessions to honor healthcare workers.
Also during this time, McPhee has been sharing videos of her and Foster covering popular songs to try to lift people's spirits.
"Join @davidfoster and I every day at 5:30pm PT as we try to make everyone smile and get through this together," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.
On Friday, McPhee posted on Twitter a video of her and Foster covering fellow singer and American Idol alum Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel."
"Nothing like a little @CarrieUnderwood to get you through the night [Two hearts emoji]," she wrote.
Other celebs have also found ways to spread hope and joy via social media. Singers like John Legend, Keith Urban and Chris Martin have also performed home sessions for fans. And Frozen star Josh Gad has been sharing live videos of himself reading children's books aloud.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
