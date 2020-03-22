Watch Kim Kardashian Squeeze Into Her Latest Iconic Latex Look

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Mar. 22, 2020 9:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

"This is f--king Fashion Week!"

Kim Kardashian is putting style before comfort in this hilarious and oddly mesmerizing sneak peek clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres this Thursday at 8 p.m. on E! The preview shows exactly how Kim and Kourtney Kardashian squeezed their bodies into their recent skin-tight latex looks at Paris Fashion Week 2020.

"Who goes to church in latex? We do!" Kourtney yells from their hotel as Kim and her team of many stylists are still trying to pull Kim's outfit onto her.

When Kourtney makes a joke about going pee in the incredibly difficult ensembles, Kim tells her sis, "You're gonna have to hold it until like 2."

Photos

Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

"I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder," Kim jokes as stylist Marni Senofonte and others forced the latex leggings and top onto her body.

We'll we honest: seeing how Kim squeezed into the couture outfit is truly fascinating (and slightly scary).

"Like literally, what would i do without Marni? I didn't even think you were coming this morning,' Kim says after her team finally gets all the latex pieces onto her body.

"You would actually do this," Marni says. "That's the thing, you would actually do it."

Watch the mesmerizing video for yourself!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Fashion , Style Collective , Fashion Week , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.