Actress Debi Mazar is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.

The Younger star took to social media on Saturday afternoon to share the news with her fans. Moreover, she also detailed her experience on what it was like to get tested for COVID-19, and how difficult it was to get the proper care and treatment.

"I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK," she began her lengthy Instagram caption, along with a selfie of her laying down.

"About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug...," she continued, sharing her and her family's early symptoms. "Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual / different... Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?"