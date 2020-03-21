"Dolly he sure loved you," commented fellow country star Reba McEntire. "What a character. There never has been and never will be another one like him. Love you."

Rogers and Parton last performed "Islands in the Stream" together at a show in Nashville in 2017 during his farewell tour, which was cut short a year later for health reasons.

Fellow country star Blake Shelton also took to social media to pay tribute to Rogers.

"I can't express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me," he tweeted. "He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler..."

"I woke up the news of @_KennyRogers passing," wrote country singer Jake Owen. "It's not about #1s. It's about the legacy you leave behind and he was a great man. He changed Country Music and had a voice like no other. Thank you Kenny. Thank you."

Country singer Travis Twitter tweeted, "I'm very sad to learn that @_KennyRogers has passed away. Kenny was a friend who helped me in so many ways early on. He was always funny, kind and full of advice. Kenny's legacy of great music will live on forever. My deepest condolences to Wanda & family. #RIPKennyRogers."