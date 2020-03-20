Bella Hadidis using her celebrity status and a burrito as a way to inform people of the importance of social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Multiple celebrities have shared their own messages of encouragement on social media, but Bella is taking things up a notch with her Instagram photo. The model took off her top, grabbed her burrito and took a selfie as a way to grab the attention of her millions of Instagram followers.

"Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love," she captions the photo.

The 23-year-old continues, "It's crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don't be selfish!" She then rattles off a list of activities that people can partake in while indoors, including knitting, meditating and hanging out with pets.