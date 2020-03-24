The Real Housewives of Quarantine.

In order to take precautionary measures against COVID-19, many of our favorite Bravo stars are practicing social distancing. Yep, Real Housewives from all over the country have thrown on their best lounge wear and are staying at home.

So, how are these Bravolebrities spending their time in quarantine? Thankfully, The Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer and Jill Zarin have all shared how they're keeping themselves busy during this time.

For Tinsley, it's all about health and wellness. In fact, Tinsley gave a greeting from her personal gym in the exclusive footage above.

"During this really uncertain time and, you know, we're all cooped up at home, I'm just trying to keep myself super sane," the reality TV star shared. "So, I am working out as much as I can, trying to not gain weight. All the junk food that, of course, I've gotten is stocked up on."

Outside of this wellness plan, the RHONY star revealed that she's also been consuming her "favorite Bravo shows." Not to mention, Tinsley has been enjoying a cocktail or two at her lavish home bar.