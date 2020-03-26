by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 5:30 AM
Nikki Bella has a lot to be happy about these days.
Not only is she engaged to her love Artem Chigvintsev, but they're expecting their first child together. Thankfully, Total Bellas fans will get a front row seat to their love story when season 5 premieres on Thursday, Apr. 2.
"I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki noted in one teaser for the new season.
The duo first became acquainted when they were partnered together during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. However, it wasn't until after the retired WWE superstar's split from former fiancé John Cena, that the duo became romantic. And, as the poets say, the rest was history!
In addition to seeing how Nikki and Artem are as a couple, fans will witness as they get engaged and learn their surprising baby news. But, while we wait for this romantic journey to unfold on-screen, we encourage you to take a closer look at the love birds' cutest pics.
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Nikki and Artem's sweetest snaps!
Nikki and Brie spend some quality family time with Brie, Bryan and Birdie while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Sunset & BBQ Burgers," Nikki wrote in March 2020.
Nikki and Artem model the new Birdie Bee tie-dye shirts.
Article continues below
These two can't keep their hands off each other! So cute!
Phamous / BACKGRID
The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.
Phamous / BACKGRID
Artem cradles Nikki's growing baby bump during a PDA-filled lunch date in L.A.
Article continues below
Shortly after announcing they are expecting their first child together, Nikki posted, "Baby daddy," alongside the dad-to-be.
Nikki shared a series of sweet PDA pics with a simple heart emoji.
RIWE / BACKGRID
The husband and wife to-be are seen for the first time since getting engaged as they grab a bite at Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A.
Article continues below
"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," the Bella Twin wrote on Instagram. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"
"It has been such an incredible, fun, loving and tons of smiles year with you @theartemc," the Total Bellas star expressed. "Excited for what 2020 will bring!"
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The lovebirds attend PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood in December 2019.
Article continues below
"Last night was truly incredible.... I was honored to be able to attend Hospices de Beaune Chevalier's gala dinner... and even more honored to be recognized. Burgundy will always have a place in my heart! And of course always satisfy my palette in an amazing way! Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction Weekend has been the best weekend so far! Still more to go! Thank you @domainesalbertbichot," Nikki shared.
The coordinating couple looking stunning in their black tie formalwear.
"Goodbye kisses at one of my favorite places in Paris... @lemeuriceparis."
Article continues below
"This was my look for my retirement party last week in Phoenix, AZ! @thebriebella and the @totalbellas crew put it together for me and it meant SO much! (@justinmaxx you're a rockstar! Love you!) Bella Army your videos made me cry! Can't wait for you all to see it on Total Bellas!," Nikki posted.
Nikki and Artem share a smooch at a store opening in Scottsdale.
"Vive la France!"
Article continues below
"Qui vivra verra"
"Somewhere in Mexico with my Coco #vivamexico."
"Let it rain #happy."
Article continues below
"Finally got back my beautiful �� you have no idea how much I missed you," Artem wrote. Too cute!
"Best Sunday with my [monkey]."
"Wow what a weekend starting with @thevfoundation that raised 7million for cancer research, spending the best time with friends and experiencing Napa to the fullest plus meeting incredible wine makers that shares love for wine and of course having @thenikkibella by my side made it the best weekend EVER," Artem shared.
Article continues below
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Nikki and Artem grab coffee and newspapers during a morning walk in L.A.
Nikki took to Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning" with Artem. "As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," the retired WWE star wrote. "And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The kissing cuties look adorable while walking the 2019 Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
Article continues below
LRR / BACKGRID
The duo can't keep their hands off each other while shopping with Brie in L.A.
Ryan Miller/Variety
The duo attend the 9th Annual Variety The Children's Charity Poker and Casino Night at Paramount Studios.
SplashNews.com
The newly labeled boyfriend and girlfriend step out in July 2019.
Article continues below
GIO/SAL / BACKGRID
Nikki and Artem pose in plaid before Billie Eilish's July 11 concert in L.A.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nikki's neon pants are almost as vibrant as her ear-to-ear smile!
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Article continues below
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Artem sweeps Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play!" she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Nikki and Artem's Lake Tahoe photo shoot was hotter than the weather on 4th of July.
"hands free 10 second selfie."
Article continues below
BACKGRID
Nikki and Artem swap smooches while grabbing a bite at coffee hot spot Intelligentsia in L.A.
LRR / BACKGRID
The cuties can't hide their love for each other while grabbing a meal at Joan's on Third in L.A.
Article continues below
"Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You're a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!" Nikki wished her beau in June 2019.
Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock music festival in Napa, California.
"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Queen of Dragons. And love BottleRock with my A. (nickname by the Bird)," Nikki wrote.
Article continues below
"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD time!! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting"
Artem made his first appearance on the Bellas' podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds didn't shy away from talking about their relationship.
Nikki and Artem cuddle up while in Disney with Brie and Bryan.
Article continues below
ROMA / MEGA
Nikki kisses Artem's shoulder as they grab lunch together in Studio City, Calif. in May 2019.
The WWE beauty celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.
The two are muy caliete!
Article continues below
Do you have a favorite Nikki and Artem moment? Be sure to let us know!
Total Bellas returns Thursday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?