Billabong x Sincerely Jules Collab Whisks You Away to South America

If you can't visit Cartagena, Colombia right now, fashion influencer and blogger Jules Sarinana of Sincerely Jules is bringing it to you in her new collab with Billabong.

The new Sincerely Jules x Billabong collab features swimwear, dresses, and more with bold prints and rich colors inspired by Sarinana's cultural roots and style. It's sure to give you some major wanderlust. "I'm thrilled to partner once again with Billabong, a brand that advocates for creative freedom to showcase and incorporate my personality and vision," said Sarinana. "This collection was designed with female empowerment in mind; we were committed to curating statement pieces that encourage women to feel confident and courageous."

That vision is definitely clear in items like this sunned snake print bikini, a bold woven mini dress in Rio Red, a vintage T-shirt that'll have you thinking of paradise and so much more.

We've rounded up all our favorites from the collab. Shop them below!