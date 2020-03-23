There are choppy waters ahead for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew.

As seen in the exclusive midseason tease above, the drama has only just started for Captain Glenn Shephard and his Parsifal III team. We're talking love triangles, breakups and a potential drug bust.

Yep, you read that correctly.

For starters, Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray lays into Madison Stalker as she feels she's "carrying" the 2nd stewardess, as well as, Georgia Grobler. Ironically, Madison doesn't think Jenna's being all that professional.

Why? Per Madison, Jenna's too busy chasing a romance with chef Adam Glick.

"I get it! You want to suck Adam's d--k," Madison snaps in a confessional. "But also, like be professional."

(Spoiler: Adam is seen telling Jenna "it's over" later in the teaser. Man, oh man.)

This isn't the only issue Madison has—who is accused of creating drama—as she complains about being surrounded by couples. Yet, is yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan at risk of splitting up?

In the just released footage, Ciara and Paget are seen flirting with Georgia. "We'll see you later," Ciara even mouths to Georgia.