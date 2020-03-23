You have a 7 p.m. reservation...in your kitchen.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are adapting to daily life within the confines of their homes. With eateries of all varieties closed for dining to prevent further spread of the virus, we're all getting even more acquainted with our stoves and ovens and bidding temporary farewell to our favorite restaurants (unless they have takeout!).

With new challenges arising for sufficient grocery shopping and rising boredom from eating home for most meals, this time is undeniably tough in the food department. However, not to fret, because Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has the advice you need to get through this culinary rough patch.

For starters, when you do make it to the grocery store, stock up on the right stuff. "I have been recommending that people stock up on shelf stable items like beans, lentils, rice and pasta, and also frozen vegetables," Lakshmi advised in an interview with E! News. "The dry goods are inexpensive, full of protein and good carbohydrates, and can help stretch out a dish to make a dish last longer. The frozen veggies are often flash-frozen at the peak of freshness and will have the same nutritional content as fresh vegetables."