by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 12:24 PM
After 10 years, the sun is setting on Hawaii Five-0. The CBS drama, one of the most-successful TV remakes, is ending with the Sunday, April 3 finale and E! News has a sneak peek at the emotional final chapter.
In the video above, revisit some faces and moments viewers met along the 10-season ride and prepare to say aloha one final time.
The two-hour series finale will mark 240 episodes for the remake of Leonard Freeman's series of the same name. The show currently stars Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride.
"It's never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired."
"This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," O'Loughlin said in a statement. "Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."
The Hawaii Five-0 series finale airs Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. on CBS.
