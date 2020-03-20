by emily belfiore | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 11:51 AM
This is what birthday dreams are made of!
On Thursday, Hilary Duff pulled out all the stops for her son Luca's 8th birthday. For her eldest child's big day, the Lizzie McGuire star and her husband Matthew Koma baked the b-day boy a cake, which made for the perfect family photo opp.
"Bday Cake makin going down," Hilary shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a selfie featuring her man and Luca. In the photo, the man of the hour can be seen sitting on the counter and mixing his cake batter with a blender. Matthew also documented the family fun moment on his Stories, writing, "Making this dude's bday cake." For his snap, the adorable kiddo and his famous mom are in the early stages of cake baking and look super excited to get started.
Missing from the action was Hilary and Matthew's daughter Banks, 16 months, who always makes sweet cameos on the Younger star's social media. That same day, Hilary shared a hilarious update on how her baby girl's potty training has been going, joking that she hasn't gotten the hang of it yet.
Since welcoming Banks in 2018, Hilary has been candid about motherhood—starting with the mom guilt she felt while pregnant with her daughter.
"The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big," she told the outlet. "It was just [Luca] and I for so long that he was like, ‘Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.' And it wasn't bratty, it was just so sad."
She added, "I was like, ‘How do I reverse this?! It's too late now.' It's such big feelings. When you're pregnant, everything just feels more magnified." Thankfully, Luca eventually came around and he's been the best brother to baby Banks. "He came in after I had her. I was just holding her, and the look on his face was an absolute shock," Hilary recalled. "He just said, ‘That's my sister!'"
When she's not baking birthday cakes or slaying the ‘Gram, Hilary has been doing her best to teach her two youngins how to make more eco-friendly choices. In an interview with Parents, she shared that watching a video of a turtle getting a straw pulled out of its nose sparked her and her family to become more sustainable.
"All of a sudden, we knew what straws do to animals and the ocean," she told the outlet for its April issue. "About three months ago, we stopped buying zip-top plastic bags. At first, washing and prepping one more thing seems impossible, but it only takes a little extra time, and it makes a difference."
She continued, "The more we dive into living cleaner, the more things come to our attention. We're explaining to Luca why we do all this, and he's getting more involved."
