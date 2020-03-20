Everyone knows Kim Kardashian is Mrs. West—well, except this person.

Over on Instagram, older sister Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap from her Health cover shoot, shot by photographer Greg Swales. In the portrait, the reality star poses in a bralette and bottoms layered under a trench coat, her long, dark hair cascading from a pony tail down her shoulder.

"I always love shooting with @gregswalesart my @healthmagazine cover story is out now," the Poosh founder wrote.

However, it was a remark in the comment section that had people talking. "Mrs West [thumbs up emoji]," a comment read, a reference to Kim, who is married to Kanye West.

Well, it certainly did not go unnoticed by Kardashian nor her fans. Kourt's response?

"I'm Miss Kardashian," she wrote back. *Cue the mic drop*