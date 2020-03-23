Keeping up with Kourtney.

That's exactly what E!'s own Jason Kennedy did on tonight's all-new In the Room. We're, of course, talking about the one-on-one chat Jason had with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

As KUWTK has been on the air for 17 seasons (with season 18 premiering on Thursday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m.), it certainly feels like we know all about the oldest Kardashian. However, in typical In the Room fashion, viewers got a closer look at the more private Kardashian-Jenner.

Not only did Kourtney open up about her past relationship with Scott Disick, but she also dished on the launch of her lifestyle site, Poosh.com.

Oh, and she has plenty to say about her famous family. We're talking which sister can keep a secret, who is the funniest and so much more.

For everything this week's In the Room taught us about Kourtney, scroll through our major takeaways below!

Why she'll never have an on-screen relationship again:

As E! readers surely know, Kourtney and Scott dated for almost 10 years before breaking up in July 2015. Although the duo is no longer romantically involved, they work hard at co-parenting their three kids: Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5).