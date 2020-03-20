Tina Knowles is not going to let anyone stop her from telling her famous corny jokes.

Beyoncé's mom occasionally shares videos of herself telling them on her Instagram page and recently began posting them more regularly. On Thursday, she posted a clip of herself saying, So did you hear about the corduroy pillows? Yeah, they're making headlines. Headlines in your head when you lay on it, you know."

One user was definitely not amused.

"Girl, take them bangs and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a little while. We don't need this right now," the person wrote.

"First of all I am not a girl," Lawson clapped back in a since-deleted comment, as seen on the Shade Room. "So try to conjure up a little respect and secondly if you don't need it then get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love [red heart emoji]."