New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

In unique and uncertain times like these, where social distancing has become a necessity, music feels more important than ever, doesn't it? It has the power to soothe, to give us a sense of connection amidst feelings of increasing isolation. It can bring a smile to our face, give us the urge to get on our feet and shake it out, or even remind us that we're not the only ones feeling the things we're feeling, however dark they may be.

With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week that have moved us in one more or another. May they do the same for you.