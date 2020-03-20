by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 8:07 AM
Happy birthday, Birdie Mae.
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's youngest daughter turned 1 on Thursday. They hosted a small celebration for her and the singer and fashion designer paid tribute to her littlest love on Instagram.
"Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae!" Simpson wrote, alongside a photo of the child wearing a white dress and pink rose flower crown while sitting beside an elaborate balloon display.
"You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply," she continued. "With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you! #BIRDIEMAE"
Simpson and Johnson are also parents to daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6.
Simpson's mother Tina Simpson shared a pic of herself cuddling Birdie at a table in front of a huge fluffy white cake.
Look who’s a 1 year old!! Happy Birthday Birdie Mae Johnson! You bring so much joy, happiness and love to all of us our little song bird. God’s grace and beauty shines from your sunshine soul! Gigi loves you sooooo much! 🎂🌞🐦 🙏🏼💚
On Wednesday, Simpson posted a pic of Birdie staring through a railing and wrote, "Everyone say nighty nite to the sun because tomorrow I'm turning 1 #BIRDIEMAE."
