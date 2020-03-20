by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 8:05 AM
Looking for ways to stay occupied while social distancing? Kylie Jenner is here to help.
The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed how she's been keeping busy at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The makeup mogul recalled how she "didn't leave the house" near the end of her pregnancy with Stormi Webster—as she wanted to keep the baby news a secret.
"It was my choice to do that, so I never let myself get bored," she said. "I watched movies; I read books; I would do full spa days and take long baths; do masks; take care of my skin; take care of my hair."
Jenner also said she did "so many puzzles," noting they were "underrated."
Now that she's social distancing, noting she's on her ninth day, she's doing many of the same activities. For instance, she said she's doing more puzzles and watching Westworld.
"[I'm also] spending more time with my daughter—cooking, reading," she continued. "Being at home is fun."
The video came shortly after Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams asked influencers, including Jenner, to help young people understand the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"The coronavirus is a real thing," Jenner said in the Instagram Stories clip. "I listened to the Surgeon General this morning….Even though I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me."
She then asked her 166 million followers to "please stay inside."
"Practice social distancing, self-quarantine," she reiterated. "If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home [and] get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be affecting other people. It's serious, and the only way that we're going to slow this down is if we do this—since there's not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this."
She also expressed her love for her fans and told them "we're going to get through this." In addition, she advised other influencers to spread the message and encourage social distancing.
In fact, Kim Kardashian recently shared she and her sisters "are all social distancing and staying away from each other, all separately self-quarantined."
"It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's," she continued. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!"
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?