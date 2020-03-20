by emily belfiore | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 5:09 AM
Carpool Karaoke just got a whole lot stranger.
On Friday, the cast of Stranger Things brought The Late Late Show to The Upside Down with its epic Carpool Karaoke.
In the trailer for their episode of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp put their friendship to the test with some "mind reading helmets" that were inspired by the one that Millie's character Eleven wore during her time in the lab.
"I brought these mind reading helmets," Sadie said as her co-stars put on the wire-adorned head gear. First up were Millie and Caleb, who were tasked with saying random words until they eventually said the same word. "Grass," Millie yelled as Caleb said, "Water." Gaten and Finn also gave the game a go. "BBQ," Gaten exclaimed. But alas, Finn shouted, "Ball." Redeeming themselves, Millie and Caleb went again and were amazed when they both said, "Pigs."
And of course, there was plenty of singing. Since their hit Netflix series is set in the ‘80s, the gang jammed out to Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen." Officially warmed up, they moved on to Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," and couldn't resist belting the song's iconic chorus.
Deciding to switch up the decades, the Stranger Things cast paid homage to the ‘90s and sang along to The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa."
Switching gears, the group of besties reflected on how fame has changed their lives. "I feel like because the show's gotten so big, it's kind of hard to do normal kid stuff," Gaten shared, which launched the group into their next activity: Finding summer jobs.
After Caleb pulled over the car, the Hawkins gang tested out some traditional summer chores until they found the right fit. Kicking things off, Millie worked up a sweat trying to mow a lawn. For his part, Caleb did his best to trim hedges, but couldn't quite get the hang of his electric hedge trimmer.
The Stranger Things cast's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is available to stream for free on the Apple TV app.
