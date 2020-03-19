Things may be crazy IRL, but it's business as usual on Grey's Anatomy. Which is to say it's crazy.

Tonight's episode saw Meredith overseeing a pro bono surgery day, with a packed schedule of free surgeries and way too few surgeons. That was drama in and of itself as doctors fought for their patients to get free surgery, but of course there was also personal life drama to deal with.

First of all, Amelia's baby is Link's baby! Which is good for Amelia and Link!

However, it's not as great as it should be for Teddy, who should be able to stop worrying about her fiance not leaving her for another woman having his baby, and is instead worrying about the fact that she cheated on him with Tom when she was freaking out. So now she's kind of mad that this was a panic in the first place, but honestly...she didn't have to react that way. That's on Teddy.