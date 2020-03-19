Bride-to-Be Surprises Her Quarantined Grandpa With Engagement News

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 6:22 PM

Girl Shows Engagement to Grandpa In Nursing Home

Premiere Living & Rehab Center / Carly Boyd

One North Carolina woman found an extra special way to include her quarantined grandfather in her engagement.

Carly Boyd recently surprised 87-year-old Shelton Mahala through the window of his nursing home, where he's currently in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic

"When I arrived at the nursing home," the 21-year-old told ABC News, "I run around the building to get to his bedroom window and they pulled up his blinds. I point to my ring and he realized I was engaged!"

Carly said staff at the nursing home helped coordinate the unforgettable moment, which brought some much-needed sunshine to her grandfather's day. "He was so happy he kept asking me, 'When's the wedding?'" the bride-to-be shared. "I know he feels a little trapped right now because of all the restrictions. We both said we love each other and it was just a really emotional moment."

Photos

How the Coronavirus is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

Carly told ABC News she hopes her story inspires others to take the outbreak seriously and work to prevent its spread to more vulnerable populations, like the elderly. 

As she put it, "When people think about going out and having a good time this weekend, I hope they realize that others are sacrificing very personal relationships and the social well-being of loved ones to keep everyone safe." 

Celebrities like David Beckhamand Eva Longoria are also encouraging their followers to share the loved ones in their lives they're staying home for. Check out the #IStayHomeFor social media campaign here

TONIGHT at 10 p.m ET/7 p.m. PT: Watch Lester Holt anchor a live special on the coronavirus pandemic across NBC, MSNBC, NBC News Now and Telemundo. In collaboration with Facebook, the program will include expert analysis and health advice from our Coronavirus Crisis Team.For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

