Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 1: Who Was Eliminated?

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 8:00 PM

Top Chef All Stars L.A., Padma Lakshmi, Tom Cholicchio

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

Season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. is in full swing, and the competition is especially fierce this time around.

HostPadma Lakshmi declared early on that the 15 chefs returning to Top Chef are among the best of the best, and they've got more motivation than ever to make it to the end as the winner will receive $250,000—the largest cash prize in the show's history.

Along the way, the chefs will be joined by the likes of everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Danny Trejo. Fan-favorite judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons are of course on board as well.

Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?

So who was eliminated week one?

After the Quickfire Challenge, the chefs were divided into five groups of three and challenged to cook seafood dishes using only fire on the beaches of Malibu.

The top chefs of the night were: Gregory (who won!), Stephanie and Jamie.

And the bottom chefs were: Lee Anne, Joe and Brian.

Ultimately, it was...

Top Chef All Stars, Eliminated Chefs

Bravo

Joe Sasto

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Joe was eliminated for his overly complicated, soggy flatbread that none of the judges liked.

Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Lee Anne Wong

Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Jamie Lynch

Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Melissa King

Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Kevin Gillespie

Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Angelo Sosa

Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Nini Nguyen

Nini is a veteran of season 16.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Eric Adjepong

Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Jennifer Carroll

Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Bryan Voltaggio

Bryan competed in season six of the show.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Stephanie Cmar

Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Lisa Fernandes

Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Karen Akunowicz

Karen was on season 13 of Top Chef.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Brian Malarkey

Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Gregory Gourdet

Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.

Check back here each week to see the latest elimination news! 

Watch Top Chef Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

