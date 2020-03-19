EXCLUSIVE!

Leslie Jones Might Be More Than RuPaul Can Handle in Extremely Good Pic of Her Drag Race Debut

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 2:37 PM

We all better be ready for tomorrow night's Drag Race, because Leslie Jones is in the house. 

The comedian and former SNL star is serving as guest judge, and judging by the exclusive photo above, she's going to be making her mark on the show. Not content to stand there and barely smile like Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage, and RuPaul, she seems to be twerking. 

We can't stop looking at the look on Ru's face as she's being twerked upon by Leslie, and we can't get over how Leslie appears to be living her absolute best life in her guest gig. 

We'll get to see how she does when the episode airs tomorrow at 8 p.m. on VH1, but we can't imagine she won't absolutely kill it, as she has been everywhere she's been going lately. 

She became one of the stars of New York Fashion Week earlier this year when she sat front row at Christian Siriano's show and cheered on the models, and she also appeared as an excellent guest judge on Project Runway this past season. She had a lot to say, as she probably will tomorrow night. 

The episode features the queens competing in a pageant of "sports-inspired couture," and hitting the runway in three "ball-themed" looks. 

Keep up with all the queens competing this season below! 

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Brita

Brita is a staple in the New York drag scene famous for her lip sync performances.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Widow Von'Du

Widow Von'Du hails from Kansas City where she lives her life out loud.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jaida Essence Hall

Milwaukee's Jaida Essence Hall started out wanting to be a fashion designer and takes that love of design into her stage creations.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jackie Cox

New York's Jackie Cox was born in Canada and has an Iranian family background. She loves to write her own shows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Dahlia Sin

Dahlia Sin, originally hailing from Brooklyn, came from the Haus of Aja and now lives in Los Angeles.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Crystal Methyd

Crystal Methyd loves a good quirky fashion. She and her screwball sense of humor come to competition from Springfield, Missouri.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode, just 21 years old, comes from Los Angeles with a big social media following.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jan

New York's Jan, a musical theater queen and singer, is described as ambitious and driven. 

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Heidi N Closet

Heidi N Closet comes to the competition from a small country town in North Carolina where she says there's nothing to do but count chickens and cows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Nicky Doll

Nicky Doll, who calls New York her home, is the first French contestant to compete. She's brought her European catwalk from Paris as well as high fashions and charm.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Rock M. Sakura

Rock M. Sakura comes to Drag Race from San Francisco and she's a lover of all things pink, anime and manga.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Aiden Zhane

Aiden Zhane hails from rural Acworth, Georgia. A lover of horror films, Marilyn Manson and all sorts of weirdness, these things all inform her spooky persona.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

