Prince Harry's 2020 Invictus Games Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has affected yet another highly anticipated event.

Amid the ongoing global outbreak of the virus, it was announced on Thursday that the 2020 Invictus Games, the recurring international adaptive multi-sport event launched by Prince Harryin 2014, will be postponed.

The games were originally scheduled to take place this year in The Hague in May, but due to the sweeping pandemic and resulting complications with planning and participating in the event, organizers are now looking to potentially hold the games next year.

"We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway," a press release read.