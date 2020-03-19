Lana Del Rey is back on the market.

Close to six months after the singer first stepped out with Sean Larkin, it appears the couple has gone their separate ways.

"Right now, we're just friends," Sean revealed in a new profile with the New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

At the same time, the Live P.D. star admits that they did "boyfriend, girlfriend type of things together" during their relationship. In other words they were more than friends.

According to the host of Live PD Presents PD CAM, the two crossed paths through work in New York City and "just kind of hit it off from day one." And despite Lana's status in the music industry, Sean says the relationship was pretty normal with trips to Target, local coffee shops and more.

"When we were in Tulsa, we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that," he explained to the publication. "Normal things couples do with their friends."