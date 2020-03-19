by emily belfiore | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 9:14 AM
Sophie Turner is in need of some entertainment.
On Wednesday, the mom-to-be took to Instagram in need of some uplifting from her fans and hosted a Q&A on her Stories. Taking the time to answer their questions as they poured in, the Game of Thrones alum touched on everything from her favorite television shows to what's in her pantry—and even gave her husband Joe Jonas a hilarious shout-out.
"What is your favorite piece of visual art," one curious fan asked, to which Sophie simply replied, "@joejonas."
Still on the topic of her rocker hubby, another fan wanted Sophie to share her favorite Jonas Brothers songs. Happy to oblige, she listed "Fly With Me" and "Hesitate" as her go-tos. Had she received this question back in the day, her answer would have been totally different. In an interview with ELLE, Sophie admitted that she "hated" the Jonas Brothers before meeting Joe.
"My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans," she told the magazine for its April 2020 issue. "There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.' It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers' fault. So, we hated them."
She also confessed that she thought Joe would "be such a d—k" before meeting him but was smitten by him almost immediately on their first date. Sophie recalled, "I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours... it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable."
Now officially a proud member of the J-Sisters, Sophie has become a full-blown JoBros fan and loves to cheer her leading ma, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas on during their shows.
During her Instagram Live Q&A, fans also wanted to know more about Sophie's thoughts on GOT's final season, specifically how her character Sansa Stark's ongoing feud with Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen. One GOT enthusiast asked, "Do you wish Dany & Sansa wouldn't been a bad bitch power duo?" and Sophie responded, "That would have been awesome."
Paying homage to her viral "And That's The Tea" memes, another fan wanted to know if she had anything brewing. Jokingly, Sophie answered, "English breakfast." She also weighed in on a divisive topic: Are hot dogs considered a sandwich? According to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, the answer is no.
When it came to how she's been spending her time social distancing, Sophie shared that she's fully stocked on Fruity Pebbles and that she has some television shows queued up. Her favorite shows are Barry, Killing Eve and Hunters. As for her recommendations, she joked, "Game of Thrones is pretty littyyyyyyyyy."
