by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 9:29 AM
Kim Kardashian is missing her sisters.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a photo of herself with sister Khloe Kardashian. In the caption of the post, Kim noted that she and her sisters are all spending time apart amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
"I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," Kim wrote to her fans. "It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's."
"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus," Kim's message continued. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart"
It was just yesterday that Kylie Jenner also spoke out about social distancing, telling her fans to take it seriously and to "self quarantine."
"I'm on day 8," she told her followers on her Instagram Story. "My pregnancy prepared me for this."
She added, "I didn't leave the house for months."
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
As fans might remember, Kylie kept a very low profile while she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's baby girl, Stormi Webster.
After giving birth, the beauty mogul apologized to her fans, but explained why she chose to have that private journey.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," Kylie said at the time. "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."
"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned," she continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?