Kim Kardashian is missing her sisters.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a photo of herself with sister Khloe Kardashian. In the caption of the post, Kim noted that she and her sisters are all spending time apart amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," Kim wrote to her fans. "It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's."

"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus," Kim's message continued. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart"

It was just yesterday that Kylie Jenner also spoke out about social distancing, telling her fans to take it seriously and to "self quarantine."