Queen Elizabeth II is sending an encouraging message amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

In her statement, the royal monarch noted the importance of changing our daily routines in order to protect "the most vulnerable."

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the Queen's statement began. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal," the statement continued. "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months."

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge," the Queen's message concluded. "You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Her Majesty was photographed sitting in her car with her adorable dog. The Queen appeared to be wearing a blue sweater, pearl earrings and a bright shade of lipstick for the journey.

The Royal Household announced earlier this week that the 93-year-old monarch would be making the trip.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned," a statement on the website read. "It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

While the Royal Household didn't give a specific reason for the shift in schedule, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship reported it was to "assist with social distancing." He also reported that her husband Prince Philip traveled by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to match her schedule and join her for the Easter holiday.