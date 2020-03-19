UPDATE!

Queen Elizabeth II Sends Encouraging Safety Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 10:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Queen Elizabeth II is sending an encouraging message amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

In her statement, the royal monarch noted the importance of changing our daily routines in order to protect "the most vulnerable."

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the Queen's statement began. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal," the statement continued. "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months."

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge," the Queen's message concluded. "You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

 

______

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Her Majesty was photographed sitting in her car with her adorable dog. The Queen appeared to be wearing a blue sweater, pearl earrings and a bright shade of lipstick for the journey.

The Royal Household announced earlier this week that the 93-year-old monarch would be making the trip.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned," a statement on the website read. "It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

While the Royal Household didn't give a specific reason for the shift in schedule, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship reported it was to "assist with social distancing." He also reported that her husband Prince Philip traveled by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to match her schedule and join her for the Easter holiday.

Photos

Royals at Commonwealth Day 2020

In fact, The Royal Household revealed there were a "number of changes being made" to The Queen's schedule as a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons." Although, the Household noted that her meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Bishop of Hereford would "go ahead as planned."

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed," part of the announcement read. "The annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead. Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates."

It also stated that further announcements regarding Trooping the Colour and the 75th anniversary of VE Day "will be made in due course, in consultation with the government." The State Visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan to the U.K. was also postponed.

Queen Elizabeth

Press Association via AP Images

Earlier this week, Prince William offered words of encouragement amid the coronavirus pandemic and spoke about the National Emergencies Trust.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered words of support, as well.

To read other ways the coronavirus has impacted the royals' schedule, click here.

This story was originally published on Thu, Mar 19, 2020, 8:01 a.m.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Prince Philip , Celebrities , Coronavirus , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.