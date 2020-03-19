Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is on hold due to coronavirus concerns, and the holdup could work out in her favor.

Clare, the new star of season 16 who previously appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise and on Bachelor Winter Games, appeared on longtime host Chris Harrison's Instagram live and chatted about the situation surrounding her season. During the discussion, the host seemingly confirmed the casting situation is still fluid while the show remains in limbo.

"The chances are, for everybody to be able to put their life on hold and come back again is very slim. So yeah, we are still casting, so if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here," Chris Harrison told viewers about the production hiatus.