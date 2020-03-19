Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette Season Will Likely Undergo Recasting After Production Delay

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 7:49 AM

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is on hold due to coronavirus concerns, and the holdup could work out in her favor.

Clare, the new star of season 16 who previously appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise and on Bachelor Winter Games, appeared on longtime host Chris Harrison's Instagram live and chatted about the situation surrounding her season. During the discussion, the host seemingly confirmed the casting situation is still fluid while the show remains in limbo.

"The chances are, for everybody to be able to put their life on hold and come back again is very slim. So yeah, we are still casting, so if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here," Chris Harrison told viewers about the production hiatus.

Chris Harrison said it's up in the air if the cast will have completely new faces or a mixture of the previously announced and newcomers, it depends on everyone's schedules after production resumes.

The Bachelorette cast was previously revealed on the ABC show's Facebook page. So, the more than 30 men, who were mostly younger than the 38-year-old reality star, aren't likely going to be the contestants hoping to get a rose from Clare.

Clare previously said she hopes people still submit themselves to join the cast giving the hiatus. "I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don't think it's too late to submit people," she said in another Instagram session.

Clare is the oldest contestant to lead The Bachelorette and said she thinks her age will be an asset in her journey. "For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," she said about her age when her casting was announced on Good Morning America.

ABC's previously announced a cast that included Tyler Cameron's pal Matt James. Meet the original cast below.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Karl S.

Karl, 33, is from Miami, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Nick E.

Nick, 25, is from Nashville.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Noah E.

Noah, 25, is from Long Beach, California.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Mike T.

Mike, 38, is from Calgary, Canada.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Miles G.

Miles, 27, is from Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Dale M.

Dale, 31, is from New York City.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Anthony W.

Anthony, 27, is from Huntington Beach, California.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

JP C.

JP, 25, is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Ed W.

Ed, 26, is from Miami, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Bennett M.

Bennett, 27, is from Orlando, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Jay S.

Jay, 29, is from Oakland Park, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Ellis M.

Ellis, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Cameron D.

Cameron is 28 and from Newport Beach, California.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Bret E.

Bret, 42, is from Provo, Utah.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Ivan H.

Ivan is 28 and from Dallas, Texas.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Austin B.

Austin, 28, is from Cut Off, Louisiana.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Demar J.

Demar, 26, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Josh E.

Josh, 31, is from Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Jordan C.

Jordan, 26, is from New York City.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Matt J.

Matt, 28, is from New York City.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Blake M.

Blake, 30, is from Phoenix Arizona.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Matt G.

Matt is 26 and from Jupiter, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Aaron G.

Aaron hails from Fort Lauderdale in Florida and is 33.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Blake M.

Blake is 29 and from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Jake M.

Jake is 25 from Lafayette, Colorado.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Greg G.

Greg, 26, is from Edison, New Jersey.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Chris C.

Chris, 27, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Alex B.

Alex, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

James C.

James, 23, is from Chicago.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Grant L.

Grant is 25 and is from Boston.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Tyler C.

Tyler is 27 and from Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Yosef A.

Yosef is 30 and from Daphne, Alabama.

The Bachelorette was previously set to debut in May 2020.

