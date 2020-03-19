Chicago Museum Lets "Dinosaur" Out to Explore Exhibits

It's time for some prehistoric fun.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Field Museum got a visit from an unexpected visitor: SUE the Dinosaur.

As an effort to keep spirits high after closing its doors to the public amidst coronavirus concerns, the museum's official social media account shared a video of the friendly dino on Twitter, where she can be seen checking out the museum's "Hall of Birds" and thoroughly pursued the exhibit. In fact, her visit was inspired by the Shedd Aquarium's penguin post that recently went viral. In it, a group of penguins were taken on a "field trip" around the aquarium, which is also temporarily closed, to meet the other animals.

"Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice," the Field Museum's post reads. Paying homage to her aquatic friends, SUE can be seen excitedly running to the penguin part of the exhibit and giving the figurines a sweet wave.