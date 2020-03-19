by emily belfiore | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 5:12 AM
Wonder Woman has an important message.
On Wednesday, Gal Gadot shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and recruited her celebrity pals, including Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Sia and more, to help spread some positivity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Together, they sang an uplifting rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" and reminded everyone that we're all connected.
"We're all in this together, we will get through it together," Gal captioned the video. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne."
Before kicking things off, the Wonder Woman star addressed the camera and shared that she was inspired by a powerful video of a man in Italy playing The Beatles alum's tune on his balcony. "Day 6 in self-quarantine and I gotta say that these past few days have me feeling a bit philosophical," she said. "It doesn't matter who you are. Where you're from. We're all in this together."
Then, the star broke out the first line of the classic song before tossing it over to her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Kristen Wiig to carry the tune. Following the Saturday Night Live funnywoman was Jamie Dornan, who showed off his singing chops and performed the next lyric.
The 50 Shades of Grey star was then followed by musician Labrinth and James Marsden, who sang the first half of the last lyric. Picking up where the Westworld star left off, Sarah Silverman did her best to end the verse with a bang and threw in some falsettos.
For the second verse, singer Eddie Benjamin began and was followed by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, who recorded his part while taking a scenic walk. Also enjoying the outdoors was Natalie Portman and she tossed the next part over to Zoë Kravitz.
When it came time for the 1971 song's most iconic lyric, Sia took over and belted, "Imagine all the people living for today." And of course, she flawlessly nailed it. Linda Carter also made a special appearance in the moving video. The original Wonder Woman star then tossed it over to Amy and she beautifully continued the tune.
Watch the heartwarming video above to see which other stars joined in!
