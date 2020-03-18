A bright idea, indeed!

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic happening around the world, people have been spreading cheer in a simple but inspiring way: Christmas lovers are decorating their homes with festive lights.

That's right! Christmas has come early, and it's lighting up people's mood during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many have taken to social media to share their decorations, which range from colorful lights dangling on windows and doors to creating shapes with their lights. For example, one person created a heart that hung outside their balcony for everyone to see.

"I saw something posted on this topic earlier today and I couldn't stop thinking about how something so small like Christmas lights can lift people's spirits during such a difficult time," Heather Johnson, who joined in on the fun and shared her decorations on Instagram, told E! News. "It's something easy (and pretty) homes can do to display hope for each other... for our world, really!"