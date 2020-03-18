by Pamela Avila | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 7:18 PM
Just another day in the life...
Ellen DeGeneres seems to be feeling a little bored to say the least. So what better way to keep yourself entertained than calling up your best celeb buds?
The Ellen DeGeneres Show host shared a video on social media of herself giving Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel a call.
"Justin, yep. What you doing?" asked Ellen.
"Nothing," the Cry Me A River singer answered.
"What's Jess doing?" Ellen asked. "Oh, hey! What are you doing?"
"Nothing," Jessica replied.
"Okay, call me in an hour," Justin replied, before hanging up on Ellen.
"Great catch-up with my friend @JustinTimberlake and his wife @JessicaBiel," the comedian and host captioned her Instagram video of the trio's riveting phone call.
Earlier today, Ellen also shared a video of herself doing a magic trick with a deck of cards. She asked her followers, "Who likes magic?"
The comedian also gave Maroon 5's Adam Levine a phone call in honor of his birthday. The singer turns 41 today.
In case fans were wondering what he was up to, Adam told Ellen that he was "just sitting here, enjoying my wonderful family. Not much other than that."
But Jessica, Justin and Adam weren't the only celebrities that Ellen gave a quick call too.
In another video, Ellen also gave John Legend and Chrissy Teigen a call. "Sounds like things are good over at @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen's house," the comedian wrote on Instagram.
"Hey, who's this?," said John, answering Ellen's call. John then also put Chrissy on the line who also put their son Miles on the phone who said "Hi" to Ellen.
"I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored," Ellen said. "Just wanted to call you guys and say hey. Bye."
Stay updated with E! News on how celebrities are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic here.
