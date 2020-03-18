NBCU Photo Bank
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 5:47 PM
NBCU Photo Bank
Our Friends might not be there for us just yet, but it's for the good of us all.
HBO Max's planned Friends reunion special is going to have to be delayed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The special was supposed to film next week, but that has been postponed as with the filming of most productions for the time being.
The reunion special was meant to premiere along with the launch of HBO Max in May. Now, filming will likely be delayed until at least May, per Variety, so we'll just have to settle for having all 10 seasons of Friends to binge again while we wait for the special to happen.
The unscripted special, which was confirmed by HBO Max in February, will reunite Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer along with creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright, and David Crane. It's supposed to be filmed on the show's original soundstage at Warner Bros Studios.
Friends joins hundreds of other Hollywood productions in shutting down for the safety of the cast and crew in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Warner Bros, which produces Friends, released a statement last week about the situation.
"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin," they said. "There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."
You can keep up with all of the industry productions and events that have been affected by the pandemic with our updated guide.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?