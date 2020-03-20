Traditional wedding season may be in limbo (though not for this New Orleans couple), but March 20 remains National Proposal Day, and if there was ever a time to tell a significant other (whom you're truly prepared to marry) that you'd like to turn your relationship into a forever situation—it's now.

And even if not, celebrating all the love in the world is never a bad idea.

Because when the world gets scary, that's all the more reason to remember the kindness, generosity and romance that manifests itself every day, in gestures both big and small—and when it comes to some marriage proposals pulled off by the rich, famous and impressively creative, the gestures can get quite big.