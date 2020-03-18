Malika Haqq is enjoying every second with her little bundle of joy.

After giving birth to a baby boy on Saturday, March 14, sources tell E! News that Malika is "enjoying her first few days at home and hanging out with her family."

Malika and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis announced the arrival of their son Ace on social media on Monday, March 16. Alongside a photo of her family's hands, Malika wrote, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020."

O.T. shared a picture of their beautiful son, writing, "Ace. I love you. 3.14.2020."

Given the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the source also shared that Malika "hasn't seen Khloe Kardashian or her sisters" and not having her support system around her has "been different than she imagined."

"But staying home with a newborn is what she planned on doing anyways," the source added. "Everyone is hanging out in separate houses but they have been staying in touch with FaceTime and talking on the phone."

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star was over the moon for her best friend when she announced Ace's arrival, "My beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you."