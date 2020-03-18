Morgan Stewart Is Dating Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw!

Morgan Stewart and musician Jordan McGraw are Instagram (Live) official!

The E! host, who filed for divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick in October 2019, revealed in a Nightly Pop Instagram Live Wednesday that she's been dating McGraw (yes, Dr. Phil McGraw's son) for about three months.

Stewart has been open about her struggles after the split from Fitzpatrick, so fans were quick to make sure McGraw will treat her right. One in particular even asked about his "intentions."

"What are Jordan's intentions?" Stewart said before turning to McGraw. "Do you see the overprotective nature of people who follow me?"

But as it turns out, this isn't the first time the two have dated.

"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me because he was like, 'I'm not down with you, bitch,'" Stewart joked. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."