by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 2:08 PM
Introducing Dame Judi Dench with an important message for everyone.
With a coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, people are understandably on edge about all that is happening. But, in the midst of the stress and uncertainty, the Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter by way of her daughter Finty Williams' account to send a message to the concerned public.
"Message from Ma...," Williams tweeted Wednesday morning.
In the clip, the star appeared outside with a hat featuring a dog face design on.
"Oh, there you are," she said into the camera, acting surprised while simultaneously pulling strings on the hat down, spurring the dog's ears to stand up.
Then came a series of simple, but powerful words from the 85-year-old star: "Just keep laughing—that's all we can do."
Dench is joined by fellow movie stars like Tom Hanks who continue to look on the bright side despite these challenging times.
Hanks, who, along with wife Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus, has been updating fans on social media with uplifting comments like, "Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other."
All that's left to say right now is: Judi, where can we order that hat?
