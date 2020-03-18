by emily belfiore | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 11:41 AM
Boston will always hold a special place in Gisele Bündchen's heart.
On Wednesday, the model took a walk down memory lane on Instagram to pay tribute to the city where she, her husband Tom Brady and their family built their lives following the famous quarterback's departure from the New England Patriots. Reflecting on the milestones they celebrated over the last decade, Gisele shared several throwback pictures on Instagram and took a moment to thank the fans for supporting Tom.
"What a ride the last decade has been," she wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime."
Feeling nostalgic, Gisele's post included a picture of her son Benjamin kissing her belly when she was pregnant with the couple's daughter Vivian back in 2012. Also making an appearance was Tom's son John, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in an adorable snapshot with his dad and little brother.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel also made sure to share several game day pictures, where she and her youngins can be seen cheering Tom on from the stands in their matching Patriots jerseys.
"I'll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats," she continued. "Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!"
Gisele Bündchen / Instagram
Gisele's post comes one day after Tom announced that he'll be leaving the Patriots. Taking to social media, the Super Bowl-winning athlete shared that his 20-year run with the team was coming to an end with a heartfelt post, which he captioned, "FOREVER A PATRIOT." He also announced the launch of his new production company 199 Productions, which will "create inspiring content to share with the world."
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," he said in his statement. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."
There has been speculation on whether or not he'd be returning to the team for months following a cryptic post from Tom. Back in February, he pranked fans into thinking he was saying goodbye with a black and white picture of himself walking onto the Gillette Stadium for what appeared to be the last time. But, it turned out to be a teaser for his 2020 Super Bowl ad with Hulu instead.
Sitting down with E!'s In The Room, the celebrated NFL star told Jason Kennedy that finding the balance between football and family life hasn't always been an easy feat for him. "I try to do the best I can do. And I'm certainly not perfect," he shared, adding that it's something he wants "to try to do better at."
Tom continued, "I try to keep my priorities in line, you know? All those things have their nuances and their challenges. But if you're committed to 'em and you prioritize 'em, then you figure out how to make 'em work."
