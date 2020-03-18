Shop the Prettiest Spring Maternity Clothes

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're pregnant, you're probably feeling super relieved about all of the less constricting clothing styles that are in stores now that spring has sprung. From airy dresses to soft cotton T-shirts, we've spotted the sweetest pieces that are thankfully also super comfortable. But comfortable definitely doesn't have to mean frumpy. 

Below, shop flattering, contemporary clothing from Asos to H&M that you would pick out even if you weren't pregnant. You'll love to rock these pieces as the weather heats up.

Read

Fashion-Forward Maternity Dresses

Rust Ruffle Wrap Front Maternity Midi Skirt

Ruffle wrap midi skirts are trending this season, and you can definitely still rock them while pregnant. This rust option from PinkBlush has an elastic waistline to fit comfortably over your bump. 

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$44 PinkBlush
Maternity Two-Piece Midi Dress and Robe Set

How chic is this midi dress with a matching robe? It has gathered sides so that there's no awkward gaping around your belly.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$60 Asos
Waverleigh Black Fitted Ribbed Maternity Dress

This black, ribbed maternity dress is anything but matronly. It's perfect to throw on over the weekend.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$52 PinkBlush
AG Secret Fit Belly Legging Ankle Maternity Jeans

Many of your favorite jean brands also offer maternity options. This pair from AG has a medium wash that's fresh for spring.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$198 Motherhood Maternity
Peach Floral Embroidery Wide Sleeve Open Front Maternity Kimono

It doesn't get prettier than this peach kimono with bell sleeves. It'll offer you some coverage if there's still a chill in the air.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$46 PinkBlush
Red Midi Wrap Maternity Dress

It isn't spring without a floral print dress. This beautiful red option has a midi length, tie detail sleeves, and a tie that cinches you at the waist.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$99 Seraphine
Splendid Super Soft Maternity T-Shirt in Olive

You can't go wrong with a simple v-neck T in a flattering hue. This cotton jersey one is super soft—you'll definitely get good use out of it.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$75 Motherhood Maternity
Pastel Printed Maternity Maxi Dress

This paisley print maxi dress is so perfect that even Jessica Alba has been spotted wearing it. You can't go wrong by rocking this in the spring.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$109
$89 Seraphine
V-Neck Blouse

Add this v-neck blouse with textured metal buttons to your work wardrobe. It flares out over your bump for a flattering fit. 

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$30 H&M
Snake Print Tiered Maternity Dress

A feminine shape is mixed with an edgy python print on this chic tiered dress. It comes with a jersey body-con dress underneath for maximum comfort. 

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$99
$75 Seraphine
Beyond The Bump Cross Back Maternity Tank Top

This Beyond Yoga tank is ideal for your maternity workouts. We love its cross detail in the back. 

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$80 Motherhood Maternity
Grey Faux Wrap Fitted Terry Maternity Dress

This comfy gray dress in a terry cloth material has a flattering faux-wrap detail. It'll keep you cool when the weather heats up. 

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$52 PinkBlush
Beyond the Bump Alloy Speckled Racerback Maternity Bra

This super cute speckled sports bra from Beyond Yoga is a must-have for your maternity workouts. Its cross straps in the back are a sweet detail. 

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$68 Motherhood Maternity
Splendid Maternity Underbelly Cargo Shorts

Switch up your shorts with this cargo variety. They have a comfortable relaxed fit and sit below your bump.

E-Comm: Cutest maternity clothes for spring
$118 Macy's

Ready to continue shopping? There are some great deals going on. Check out Ulta's 21 days of beauty sale and Nordstrom's current online sale.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.