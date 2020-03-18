Shop the Prettiest Spring Maternity Clothes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're pregnant, you're probably feeling super relieved about all of the less constricting clothing styles that are in stores now that spring has sprung. From airy dresses to soft cotton T-shirts, we've spotted the sweetest pieces that are thankfully also super comfortable. But comfortable definitely doesn't have to mean frumpy.

Below, shop flattering, contemporary clothing from Asos to H&M that you would pick out even if you weren't pregnant. You'll love to rock these pieces as the weather heats up.