Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant 9 Months After Suffering Miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Joy-Anna Duggar.

The Counting On star announced on social media that she is pregnant and expanding her family with husband Austin Forsyth.

"Yes... it's true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!" Joy-Anna shared on Instagram. "Ahhh!!! It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy! We will give a more detailed update soon, but for now, go to our YouTube channel to find out the GENDER and to watch this journey we've been on."

In the video just released, Joy-Anna chronicled every step of the pregnancy including the moment she found out it was true and the moment she told her husband.

"I cannot believe it. If it's true, I'm shocked. I'm not as scared as I thought I'd be after miscarrying at 20 weeks," she shared. "I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I'm not. I'm excited. It's crazy."