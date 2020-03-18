Here's What's Coming to Disney+ in April 2020

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 10:26 AM
Demi Lovato's Disney Channel sitcom Sonny With a Chance is finally coming to Disney+!
The series, which aired between 2009 and 2011, will be available on the streaming platform this April.
In addition, there will be new episodes of programs like Clone Wars, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and One Day at Disney.
Check out what's new on Disney+ in April:
April 1
Doctor Doolittle
April 3
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don's Fountain of Youth
Donald's Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (S1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto's Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
Disney+ Originals:
Life on the Edge: "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)
Dolphin Reef (Premiere)
Diving with Dolphins: "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 707 – "Dangerous Debt"
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Finale – Episode 208 – "Marry ME"
Shop Class: Episode 106 – "Downhill Derby"
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 122 – "Minnie Mouse: Apron"
One Day At Disney: Episode 118 – "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"
Be Our Chef: Episode 102 – "Diagnosis: Delicious"
April 10
Life Below Zero (S14)
Paradise Island (S1)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
Disney+ Originals
A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Premiere – Special)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 708 – "Together Again"
Shop Class: Episode 107 – "Ready for Launch"
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 119 – "Minnie Mouse: Kite"
One Day At Disney: Episode 119 – "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker"
Be Our Chef: Episode 103 – "Hidden Within"
April 12
PJ Masks (S3)
Dean Hendler/Disney Channel via Getty Images
April 17
Brain Games (S8)
Let's Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
Pluto's Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 709 – "Old Friends Not Forgotten"
Shop Class: Finale – Episode 108 – "Build Your Own Adventure"
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 124 – "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"
One Day At Disney: Episode 120 – "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager"
Be Our Chef: Episode 104 – "Curiouser and Curiouser"
April 19
Just Roll with It (S1)
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
April 22
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)
April 24
America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 710 – "The Phantom Apprentice"
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 125 – "WALL•E: Recycling Container"
One Day At Disney: Episode 121 – "Tia Kratter: Pixar University"
Be Our Chef: Episode 105 – "Beyond the Reef"
April 30
National Treasure
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?