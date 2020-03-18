Chrissy Teigen is standing by Vanessa Hudgens.

After the High School Musical alumna came under fire for her coronavirus comments, the cookbook author took to Twitter to defend her.

"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s--t. & so are you," she tweeted on Tuesday. "And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they're good. It's Ok. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f--kin moment. But u don't have [to] ruin their lives."

While she noted "this isn't about me this time," she claimed "it will be one day, or it'll be you."

"But yeah today it's Vanessa lol," she tweeted, later adding, "and no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you are damn well trying your best. Just stop."

One follower claimed "people should [be] more careful" and "think about the impact their words can have." The follower then noted it's "easy to claim words are out of context when backlash is received" and wondered if Hudgens would have apologized had she not received such public criticism.

"Totally!" Teigen tweeted in response. "But we all have stupid moments and some people (like me) have a lot of passion and things don't come out the way we mean it. I honestly have gotten so much better at taking time and thinking before I write/speak though."