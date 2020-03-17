This Is Us Wonders What Would Have Happened if Jack Had Lived

We've said it before and we'll say it again: This Is Us season four is absolutely killing it.

Tonight, they found a way to bring Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) back for an episode that felt extremely productive in a way we weren't expecting. It wasn't just a straight up "what if" episode. It was a deep exploration of Randall's psyche, starting with a question from his therapist: What would have happened if Jack had lived?

Randall ended up imagining two paths his life could have taken.

In the first, right after Randall convinced his dad not to go back into the burning house, Rebecca told Jack and then Randall about how she hid Randall's birth father from him. Randall was angry, but happy to finally meet William. He used William as a reason to go to a school closer to home, so he still met Beth, and she helped him forgive his mom.