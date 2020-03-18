This $24 Crossbody Bag Has 1,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

As you know, you don't just have to take our word for it. In addition to the bag being declared an Amazon's Choice, hundreds of real people swear by this crossbody, giving it a five-star review.

"Love, love, love this purse!! It's perfect," wrote one very satisfied customer, who posted photos of her purchase along with the review. "I was looking for a practical everyday cross-body purse. I was tired of my old one as it was huge and would always slide off my shoulders. So happy I found this one! It's big enough to hold everyday essentials."

This happy customer also agrees: "I love this purse. It's big enough for a book along with my other essentials, but is not huge and bulky, which is what I want. It can hold quite a bit before looking full when you close it. I especially love the middle pocket for my wallet and keys, and the zip pocket on the outside back for my phone!"

And this review, titled "Gorgeous, Extremely FUNctional, and Great Size!" sums it all up: "I am absolutely in LOVE with this purse! This is my first ever cross body. The idea of having less space almost made me back out but I am so dang glad I didn't. Was able to fit all of the things I wanted and it is the perfect size. Not only is the style and color gorgeous (Dusty Beige), but the functionally beats any bag I have ever owned by far!!! It essentially has 3 spaces on the interior. The middle one is smaller but perfect for my Note 8 phone. The other two are perfect for helping me stay organized. Plus another open pocket I use for lipstick, eyeliner, etc. The inside zipper pouch for tampons, hair ties … I will DEFINITELY be buying more in different colors for all the seasons!"