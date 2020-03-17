by Pamela Avila | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 4:01 PM
Miley Cyrus is using her platform to uplift her fans and followers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 27-year-old artist is doing her part to keep the morale up as more and more people opt to social distance themselves in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the singer shared on Instagram Stories that she was teaming up with Demi Lovato for her new Instagram Live show, "Bright Minded."
"I'm totally freaking out and I think my fans and followers will be doing the same. Bright Minded live with Miley just went to a whole new level, one of the most inspiring women that I have the honor of calling a friend for the last 15 years has made herself available to be on my Insta Live show... [meant to] bring light [during] a dark time, and y'all are going to freak out," Cyrus teased her fans before revealing the news. "Demi Lovato is going to be on my show tomorrow and we're going to be talking about ways she stays strong and optimistic and helpful exercising that she actively uses to stay bright minded."
While the two connected on Instagram Live, Cyrus began by telling Lovato that she's "one of the brightest, most lit inspirations in this industry [and] I felt like you would be the perfect guest."
Getting straight to business, Cyrus asked the "I Love Me" singer what her tips are for staying grounded during difficult times. Lovato shared with Cyrus that she started frequenting church in December and "found my relationship with God."
She added that for her prayer is a form of meditation, "the more you mediate, the more you'll calm yourself down."
Lovato also suggested taking up breathing exercises for anyone overwhelmed by the news cycle. The singer shared that she uses mobile apps Headspace and Aura.
"Also call your friends, talk to them, communicate," Lovato added, stressing the importance of surrounding yourself with friends and family—if at least virtually.
The former Disney Channel stars also talked about how the two first connected, overcoming body dysmorphia, self-love, growing up in the spotlight and rekindling their friendship.
After Cyrus opened up about the times she's dealt with her share of trolls and body shamers—most specifically citing 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance that left Cyrus feeling very "hurt" and "insecure," Lovato offered some comforting words.
"First of all, I'm so sad that you went through that, I had no idea. I wish I could have been there for you," Lovato told her. "We've gone through times when we're closer and then distant and that's fine—that's what friends do, I just wish I could have been there for you, but if that ever f-cking happens again, you better call me. I'll walk to Malibu."
To which Cyrus responded, "I actually wrote that about us today. I was looking at some of my questions that I was writing for you and one of the last things that I wrote was... I kind of wrote this question for you and then realized how much it applied to us... I wrote, 'It's like this that it's a great chance to call and connect with people you may have fallen out of touch with or lost contact with, it's in times of crisis that you realize what really matters.'"
She added, "I was going to ask, 'what's a tool that you would use to open up a closed door?' I think it's a smart decision before re-entering into someone's life with the stress levels at this height, it's important to ask yourself beforehand [if] it will absolutely cause no harm or negative affect on them to make amends."
Cyrus also told Lovato that their friendship is like "super-glue."
"We could not talk for forever and then some bullsh-t will go down and I'll just know that you're the person I want to read out to," Cyrus told Lovato. "I just think that you're such a light and even if it took this crisis to get connected again... actually connected and really talking, let's never let this break again."
