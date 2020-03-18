Spilling the beau-tea!

With everything going on in the world due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, one of the ways people can practice self-care is with their beauty routine.

Whether you find yourself using a jade roller to help reduce inflammation and puffiness or spritz a face mist to feel refreshed, there's something soothing about taking care of your skin.

Luckily, one of the industry's respected facialists shared her best-kept skincare secrets and facial recipes with E! News.

Olga Lorencin—who works with celebrities like Eva Mendes, Halle Berry, Amy Adams, Christina Hendricks and Jessica Biel (to name a few)—is blessing us with her at-home face mask recipes and beauty advice.

"[There's] never been a better time for at-home facials," she perfectly put it during our interview with her. "And practicing good skincare, now that we have nothing but time!"

She recommended doing home facials "at least once a week" because being consistent with your skincare is important.