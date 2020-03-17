Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets athlete Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus

The star revealed he is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the sickness. He shared his diagnosis with The Athletic's Shams Charania, who tweeted not long after: "Durant says he is feeling fine: 'Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this.'"

Initially, a press release for The Nets revealed there are four players who tested positive for COVID-19, but chose to keep the individuals' names anonymous. "Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic," they said in a statement. "All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians."

As of today, there are seven NBA players total who are positive for coronavirus. The first to test positive was Utah's Rudy Gobert.