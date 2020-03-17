by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 2:24 PM
Idris Elba continues to share his experience with the Coronavirus.
Just days after revealing his positive diagnosis, the actor appeared on social media to answer questions from fans and deliver a hopeful update on his condition.
In the 18-minute video, Idris revealed that he doesn't have a fever and hasn't been coughing. But because he has asthma, doctors warned that he would be at risk for getting the virus.
"I generally feel okay," he shared. "Catching Corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all but even my asthma is okay."
For those wondering abut Idris' wife Sabrina Dhowre, the actor said she got tested this morning and isn't used to all of the public attention. He also calls the situation an "amazing bonding time" for the pair. As for whether he's worried about the situation spreading around the world, Idris couldn't help but share his honest opinion.
"Yes of course I'm worried. I'm worried about having the virus. I'm worried about having asthma and how that could make things really complicated for me really quickly," he shared. "I'm really proud of Tom Hanks, who is also someone in the pubic eye who came out and said they had it… I was definitely motivated by Tom's move there but also I think there's some transparency given to this situation when someone like Tom or myself is in this situation. I'm worried that people aren't talking to each other about it. I'm worried that people are going to stigmatize other people. I'm worried that we're going to panic and send the whole world into a spin…"
Despite the uncertainly, Idris is grateful for all the love and support he has received since going public with his test results.
"The love is coming in. I'll keep you updated as to how we're doing. I'm really interested in what you guys are doing to pass the time," he shared. "Try to stay optimistic about what we're going through. I think we could all feel that the world is just going crazy and there's a lot of clashing, the energy is a bit weird. This virus is ridiculously unfortunate but at the same time, it might be an opportunity for us to stop… think about the energies that we are putting out."
Idris added, "This disease doesn't discriminate so I think it's really important that we take a moment."
