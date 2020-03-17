We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to tell your wardrobe, "Oh Lucy, I'm hoooome!"

The Lucy in question is the iconic Lucille Ball, of course. And her equally iconic TV show I Love Lucy is getting the collab treatment courtesy of Unique Vintage! Created under license by ViacomCBS Consumer Products and Desilu (the estates of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz), I Love Lucy x Unique Vintage is a 12-piece capsule collection that reimagines some of the most memorable looks from the classic sitcom.

Get ready to shop swing dresses, flouncy skirts, peep-toe heels and more! To get you started, we picked out some of our faves from the collab below. Have fun... just like Lucy!